Guncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $603,529.00 (CRYPTO:GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Guncoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guncoin has a total market capitalization of $603,529.00 and approximately $558.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002844 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00084112 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007510 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Guncoin Profile

Guncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 208,654,528 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Guncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guncoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.