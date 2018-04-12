Barclays Increases GVC (GVC) Price Target to GBX 1,210

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,120 ($15.83) to GBX 1,210 ($17.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GVC. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,000 ($14.13) to GBX 1,200 ($16.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GVC to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($15.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 960 ($13.57) to GBX 1,150 ($16.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,133 ($16.01) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GVC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,070.73 ($15.13).

GVC stock opened at GBX 928 ($13.12) on Tuesday. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($14.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.18 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.17.

In other news, insider Lee Feldman sold 369,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($12.76), for a total transaction of £3,333,198.75 ($4,711,234.98).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

