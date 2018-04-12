GVC’s (LON:GVC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($15.41) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GVC from GBX 960 ($13.57) to GBX 1,150 ($16.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,133 ($16.01) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on GVC in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,066 ($15.07) price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GVC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.73 ($15.13).

Shares of LON:GVC remained flat at $GBX 928 ($13.12) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 996 ($14.08).

In other GVC news, insider Lee Feldman sold 369,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($12.76), for a total value of £3,333,198.75 ($4,711,234.98).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

