GVC Holdings (GVC) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.18 Per Share

GVC Holdings (LON:GVC) declared a dividend on Friday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GVC remained flat at $GBX 928 ($13.12) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($14.08).

In other news, insider Lee Feldman sold 369,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($12.76), for a total value of £3,333,198.75 ($4,711,234.98).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($16.25) to GBX 1,100 ($15.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,070 ($15.12) to GBX 1,120 ($15.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($15.12) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,133 ($16.01) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.73 ($15.13).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

