GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered GWG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GWG in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The company has a market cap of $47.96, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46. GWG has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.72.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.81. GWG had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. sell-side analysts predict that GWG will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

