Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,868,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 733,706 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 437,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2,745.27, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.87. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $189.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 89.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 386.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

