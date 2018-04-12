Halsey Associates Inc. CT Takes $627,000 Position in American Express (AXP)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Instinet began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

AXP stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79,266.09, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

