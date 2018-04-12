Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Halyard Health worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Halyard Health by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYH opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Halyard Health Inc has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $2,179.91, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Halyard Health Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Halyard Health from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halyard Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

