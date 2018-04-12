Hamilton Lane Advisors (HLNE) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane Advisors (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane Advisors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1,859.15 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22. Hamilton Lane Advisors has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Hamilton Lane Advisors had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Advisors will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hamilton Lane Advisors’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Advisors by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,722 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Advisors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane Advisors

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

