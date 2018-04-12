Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Holding have outpaced the industry over the past six months. Moreover, the company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances and improving rate environment will likely continue to support the company's profitability. Also, deal to acquire the asset management and trust business of Capital One is expected to be accretive to earnings. While, the continued rise in operating expenses owing to restructuring efforts and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain near-term concerns, the company is expected to enhance shareholder value through its consistent dividend payments supported by a solid liquidity position.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Hovde Group raised Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of HBHC opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,447.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Hancock has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $166,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonya C. Little sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $32,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,833 shares of company stock worth $2,613,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,793,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 507,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hancock by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 321,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,560,000 after acquiring an additional 223,920 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Hancock by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,309,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

