Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($144.44) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup set a €106.00 ($130.86) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.86 ($135.63).

FRA HNR1 traded up €0.50 ($0.62) on Thursday, hitting €113.50 ($140.12). 35,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($143.67).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hannover Re (HNR1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hannover-re-hnr1-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank.html.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.