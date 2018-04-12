Hansteen (HSTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note released on Thursday, April 5th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 136 ($1.92) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.98) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.84) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.89) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 141 ($1.99) to GBX 143 ($2.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hansteen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 138 ($1.95).

Shares of Hansteen stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.78) on Thursday. Hansteen has a 52-week low of GBX 115.90 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.90 ($2.09).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.10 ($0.09) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of GBX 5,900 million for the quarter. Hansteen had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.30.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

