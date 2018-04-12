Harbor Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Comcast makes up about 4.7% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 421,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 16.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,798,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,339,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,482,000 after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 9.1% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,438,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $172,764,000 after purchasing an additional 368,875 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157,681.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

In related news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $25,246,065.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,750,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

