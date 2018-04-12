Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 245,773 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5,971.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $41,429.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $66,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $7,064.96, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

