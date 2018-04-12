HarmonyCoin Price Reaches $0.0057 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $3,188.00 and approximately $5,139.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00792908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057761 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

