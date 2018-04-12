Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Harry Morley purchased 2,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,197 ($16.92) per share, with a total value of £23,940 ($33,837.46).

LON JDW traded up GBX 26 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,145 ($16.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 926.50 ($13.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,346.14 ($19.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JDW. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,275 ($18.02) to GBX 1,300 ($18.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.98) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($18.80) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,157.46 ($16.36).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

