Hartland & Co. LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hartland & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $3,362,063.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $101,671.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hartland-co-llc-has-4-99-million-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt-updated-updated.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.