Hasbro’s (HAS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS cut their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.07.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,560.54, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $29,882,663.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $577,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

