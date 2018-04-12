Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) PT Lowered to GBX 265

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective reduced by BNP Paribas from GBX 350 ($4.95) to GBX 265 ($3.75) in a report published on Thursday, April 5th. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 315 ($4.45) to GBX 341 ($4.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 336 ($4.75) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Investec reduced their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 350 ($4.95) to GBX 325 ($4.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 355 ($5.02) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Hastings Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 297.91 ($4.21).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 271.40 ($3.84) on Thursday. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 336.70 ($4.76).

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.60 ($0.31) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of £856.10 million during the quarter. Hastings Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Gary Hoffman sold 403,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.28), for a total value of £1,223,123.13 ($1,728,795.94).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

