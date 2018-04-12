Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $382.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.99. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

