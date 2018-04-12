62,300 Shares in Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.05% of Geo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Geo Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,456,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,974,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geo Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Geo Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 67,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 534,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,721.28, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.72 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. Geo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. Geo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Geo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hbk-investments-l-p-acquires-new-stake-in-the-geo-group-inc-geo-updated-updated-updated.html.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.