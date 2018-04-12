HBK Investments L P Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,982.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $40.57 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,896.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.46.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

