HBK Investments L P Has $1.53 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,362,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 696,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 263.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,373,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 802,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 871,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,345. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $36,667.90, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.9917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.87%.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

