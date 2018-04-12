HBK Investments L P Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.12% of Atkore International Group worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,807,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 753,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,661,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 199,937 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,398,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 163.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 330,633 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 87,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,879,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,871.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,109,924 shares of company stock worth $500,173,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore International Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS started coverage on Atkore International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 203,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,188.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.89 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Atkore International Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

