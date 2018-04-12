HBK Investments L P Has $1.58 Million Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA)

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,796,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after acquiring an additional 335,011 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 993,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 238,314 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 965,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,532,000 after acquiring an additional 204,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 147,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.85 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 8,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $534,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,860 shares of company stock worth $1,916,364 in the last three months. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 344,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,097. Pegasystems has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,818.73, a P/E ratio of 281.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HBK Investments L P Has $1.58 Million Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hbk-investments-l-p-increases-holdings-in-pegasystems-inc-pega-updated-updated-updated.html.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.