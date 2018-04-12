HBK Investments L P Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY)

HBK Investments L P grew its position in Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 609.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,163,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,874,000 after buying an additional 125,664 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,838,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,553,000 after buying an additional 210,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,616,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $503,003.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,217,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $312,588.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,927 shares of company stock worth $13,750,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. First Analysis upped their target price on Paylocity from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.72 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 242,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,767.48, a PE ratio of 364.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity Holding has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $57.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.03 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hbk-investments-l-p-purchases-31405-shares-of-paylocity-holding-corp-pcty-updated-updated-updated.html.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.