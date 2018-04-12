Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Lifted by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 334,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,633. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,788.60, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hbk-investments-l-p-purchases-42845-shares-of-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.