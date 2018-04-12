HBK Investments L P Buys New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.68. 265,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,304. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $101,312.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $49,235.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $2,412,739. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

