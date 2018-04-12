16,900 Shares in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $117,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

CRC opened at $21.25 on Thursday. California Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 5.86.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upgraded California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.91 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

In other California Resources news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 35,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “16,900 Shares in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by HBK Investments L P” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hbk-investments-l-p-takes-329000-position-in-california-resources-corp-crc-updated-updated.html.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.