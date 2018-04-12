HBK Investments L P Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,876,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,303,000 after acquiring an additional 862,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,725,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $267,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,460,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,646,000 after purchasing an additional 511,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,645,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,051. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,712.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $2.40 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hbk-investments-l-p-trims-holdings-in-hilton-worldwide-holdings-inc-hlt-updated-updated-updated.html.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.