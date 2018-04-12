HC Wainwright Analysts Give Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) a $10.00 Price Target

Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) received a $10.00 price target from HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mackie raised shares of Cardiome Pharma to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiome Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

CRME stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,397. Cardiome Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRME. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiome Pharma

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

