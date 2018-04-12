HC Wainwright Reiterates “$16.00” Price Target for Intec Pharma (NTEC)

HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a report issued on Sunday, March 18th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann assumed coverage on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Friday. 441,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,637. The firm has a market cap of $166.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.26. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,607,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hc-wainwright-analysts-give-intec-pharma-ntec-a-16-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.