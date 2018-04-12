HC Wainwright Analysts Give CareDx (CDNA) a $12.00 Price Target

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been assigned a $12.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

CDNA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CareDx has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 349.65% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $118,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,931.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,166,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,111 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $9,089,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $7,639,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 973,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 26,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 955,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 952,222 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

