Reviewing Kraton (KRA) and Celanese (CE)

Kraton (NYSE: KRA) and Celanese (NYSE:CE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kraton has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celanese has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kraton does not pay a dividend. Celanese pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kraton and Celanese’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton 4.98% 15.47% 3.01% Celanese 13.73% 32.96% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kraton and Celanese’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.96 billion 0.81 $97.54 million $2.85 17.61 Celanese $6.14 billion 2.31 $843.00 million $7.51 13.93

Celanese has higher revenue and earnings than Kraton. Celanese is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kraton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Kraton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Celanese shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kraton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Celanese shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kraton and Celanese, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 0 1 2 0 2.67 Celanese 1 5 11 0 2.59

Kraton presently has a consensus target price of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Celanese has a consensus target price of $115.79, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Kraton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kraton is more favorable than Celanese.

Summary

Celanese beats Kraton on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging. It also provides rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket; sells tall oil fatty acids for the asphalt paving market; and produces rosin esters and insoluble maleic-based tackifiers, as well as bitumen additives. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives, as well as distilled tall oil and rosins for enhancing the performance and manufacturing of high performance, winter, and all-season tires. Further, it provides dimer acids, tall oil rosins, and terpene fractions for fuel additive, oilfield chemical, mining fluid, coating, metalworking fluid and lubricant, and other applications. The company sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate tows and flakes for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; and Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products. The Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene resins for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. The Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

