Contrasting Discovery Communications (DISCK) & MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Discovery Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Discovery Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSG Networks and Discovery Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 2 4 0 2.43 Discovery Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

MSG Networks currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Discovery Communications has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Discovery Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Discovery Communications is more favorable than MSG Networks.

Volatility and Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery Communications has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and Discovery Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90% Discovery Communications -4.90% 21.68% 5.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSG Networks and Discovery Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $675.35 million 2.51 $167.34 million $2.22 10.16 Discovery Communications $6.87 billion 1.14 -$337.00 million N/A N/A

MSG Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Discovery Communications.

Summary

MSG Networks beats Discovery Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

