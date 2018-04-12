Unilever (NYSE:UL) vs. Eyes Lips Face (ELF) Critical Review

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE: ELF) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eyes Lips Face and Unilever, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyes Lips Face 1 4 4 0 2.33 Unilever 1 3 0 0 1.75

Eyes Lips Face currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Eyes Lips Face’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eyes Lips Face is more favorable than Unilever.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Eyes Lips Face shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Eyes Lips Face shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and Unilever’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyes Lips Face $269.89 million 3.38 $33.47 million $0.48 40.63 Unilever $60.68 billion 1.13 $6.84 billion $2.53 22.09

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Eyes Lips Face. Unilever is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyes Lips Face, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Unilever pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Eyes Lips Face does not pay a dividend. Unilever pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unilever has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Eyes Lips Face has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unilever has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and Unilever’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyes Lips Face 12.40% 13.88% 5.73% Unilever N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eyes Lips Face beats Unilever on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eyes Lips Face Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products. The Foods segment offers soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, and margarines and spreads. The Refreshment segment provides ice creams and tea-based beverages. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyes Lips Face Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyes Lips Face and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.