Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Haynes International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haynes International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $395.21 million -$10.19 million -51.29 Haynes International Competitors $4.27 billion $67.24 million 11.10

Haynes International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Haynes International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International’s competitors have a beta of 1.88, indicating that their average share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International -8.18% -3.76% -1.88% Haynes International Competitors 2.07% 6.55% 3.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haynes International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Haynes International Competitors 37 146 119 3 2.29

Haynes International presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies have a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Haynes International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 69.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Haynes International is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Haynes International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haynes International competitors beat Haynes International on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

