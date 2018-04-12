Contrasting Post (POST) and Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) and Post (NYSE:POST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $396.17 million 2.31 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Post $5.23 billion 1.05 $48.30 million $2.67 29.89

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Simply Good Foods.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods and Post, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 0 5 0 3.00 Post 0 1 9 0 2.90

Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Post has a consensus target price of $102.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Post’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Post shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods N/A N/A N/A Post 4.54% 7.90% 2.04%

Summary

Post beats Simply Good Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands. Its Michael Foods Group segment produces and distributes egg products, refrigerated potato products, cheese and other dairy case products, and pasta products. Its Private Brands segment manufactures and distributes organic and conventional private label peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, and trail mixes. Its Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes protein beverages and bars under the Premier Protein brand, protein powders and bars under the Dymatize and Supreme Protein brands, and ready-to-drink beverages and other liquid-based solutions under the Joint Juice brand.

