Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Scorpio Tankers to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $512.73 million -$158.24 million -4.89 Scorpio Tankers Competitors $311.95 million -$37.09 million -6.97

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 0 9 0 3.00 Scorpio Tankers Competitors 332 878 1002 10 2.31

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $5.03, suggesting a potential upside of 118.75%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 36.77%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 409.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers’ peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -30.86% -6.73% -2.57% Scorpio Tankers Competitors -19.96% -4.22% -1.10%

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet). As of March 1, 2017, the Company’s total oil tanker fleet (crude, products and product/chemical tankers) consisted of 4,754 ships with a combined capacity of 525.9 million deadweight tonnage. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also had contracts for the construction of one LR2 tanker and eight MR tankers. Its vessels include STI Brixton, STI Comandante, STI Finchley, STI Hammersmith, STI Larvotto, STI San Antonio and STI Regina.

