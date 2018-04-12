Head-To-Head Comparison: Rightside Group (NAME) versus WebMD Health (WBMD)

Rightside Group (NASDAQ: NAME) and WebMD Health (NASDAQ:WBMD) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rightside Group and WebMD Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightside Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 WebMD Health 0 3 1 0 2.25

Rightside Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. WebMD Health has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given WebMD Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WebMD Health is more favorable than Rightside Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rightside Group and WebMD Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightside Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WebMD Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rightside Group and WebMD Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightside Group -39.04% -15.14% -8.53% WebMD Health 10.74% 15.50% 4.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Rightside Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of WebMD Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Rightside Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of WebMD Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WebMD Health beats Rightside Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightside Group

Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services that enable businesses and consumers to find, establish and maintain their digital address. The Company is a registrar, offering domain name registration and other related services to resellers and domain name registrants. It provides infrastructure services through its eNom brand. It has over 16.5 million domain names under management. It has a portfolio of over 40 generic Top Level Domains (gTLDs) acquired through Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)’s expansion of new gTLDs. It has launched all of its gTLDs, including .NEWS, .LIVE, and .FAMILY, into general availability in the marketplace. Its registry services business builds a distribution network of over 125 ICANN accredited registrars, including GoDaddy, eNom and Name.com, as well as other complementary distribution partners, such as Website builders and e-mail service providers, that offer its gTLD domain names to businesses and consumers.

About WebMD Health

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics. It also markets services under the WebMD Health Services brand that help employers and health plans improve the health and wellness of their employee and plan participant populations. The WebMD Health Network includes www.WebMD.com, its primary Website for consumers and related mobile applications; www.Medscape.com, its primary Website for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile applications; and other Websites through which it provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

