General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare General Motors to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $145.59 billion -$3.86 billion 5.94 General Motors Competitors $62.83 billion $2.64 billion 16.50

General Motors has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for General Motors and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 9 10 0 2.38 General Motors Competitors 440 1272 1631 110 2.41

General Motors presently has a consensus target price of $44.47, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 7.81%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors -2.58% 22.86% 4.30% General Motors Competitors -14.13% -0.28% -3.83%

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

General Motors beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

