Reviewing Sharp (SHCAY) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Sharp (OTCMKTS: SHCAY) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sharp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoPro has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharp and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp N/A N/A N/A GoPro -15.50% -40.56% -17.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharp and GoPro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $18.97 billion 0.82 -$231.34 million N/A N/A GoPro $1.18 billion 0.64 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -4.86

GoPro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sharp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of GoPro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharp and GoPro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A GoPro 3 9 0 0 1.75

GoPro has a consensus price target of $7.55, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given GoPro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoPro is more favorable than Sharp.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of telecommunications equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components. The Company operates through seven segments. The IoT Communication segment provides mobile phones, tablet terminals, electronic dictionaries, calculators and facsimiles, among others. The Health & Environment System segment provides refrigerator, overheated steam oven, microwave oven, small cooking appliances. The Business Solution segment provides Point of Sale (POS) system equipment, electronic register, business projector, information display, among others. The Camera Module segment provides camera modules, camera module manufacturing facilities. The Electronic Device segment provides sensor module, proximity sensor and dust sensor, among others. The Energy Solution segment provides solar cell, and storage battery. The Display Device segment provides liquid crystal diode (LCD) color TV and Blu-ray disc recorder.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.