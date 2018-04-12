Hertz Global (HTZ) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Hertz Global (NYSE: HTZ) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hertz Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $8.80 billion $327.00 million -13.25 Hertz Global Competitors $5.07 billion $320.49 million 16.62

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global 3.73% -13.01% -0.63% Hertz Global Competitors 8.67% 19.39% 2.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hertz Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hertz Global has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hertz Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 3 3 2 0 1.88 Hertz Global Competitors 50 149 253 30 2.55

Hertz Global currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.81%. As a group, “Automotive rental & leasing, without drivers” companies have a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Hertz Global’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hertz Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hertz Global peers beat Hertz Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies.

