Head to Head Comparison: Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Its Competitors

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lundin Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 302 1023 1239 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Lundin Mining’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.24% 10.70% 6.57% Lundin Mining Competitors -486.45% -23.21% -1.73%

Risk & Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion $426.48 million N/A Lundin Mining Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 77.18

Lundin Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 50.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lundin Mining peers beat Lundin Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

