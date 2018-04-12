Nutrisystem (NTRI) versus Laureate International Universities (LAUR) Critical Analysis

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ: LAUR) and Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate International Universities and Nutrisystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate International Universities 2.09% 7.52% 1.47% Nutrisystem 8.30% 48.69% 31.00%

Dividends

Nutrisystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Laureate International Universities does not pay a dividend. Nutrisystem pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate International Universities and Nutrisystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate International Universities $4.38 billion 0.60 $91.46 million ($1.20) -11.64 Nutrisystem $696.96 million 1.24 $57.87 million $1.96 14.77

Laureate International Universities has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrisystem. Laureate International Universities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrisystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Laureate International Universities has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrisystem has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Laureate International Universities shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Laureate International Universities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nutrisystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Laureate International Universities and Nutrisystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate International Universities 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nutrisystem 0 3 6 0 2.67

Laureate International Universities currently has a consensus target price of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Nutrisystem has a consensus target price of $56.89, indicating a potential upside of 96.51%. Given Nutrisystem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutrisystem is more favorable than Laureate International Universities.

Summary

Nutrisystem beats Laureate International Universities on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laureate International Universities Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professionally-oriented degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.

Nutrisystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate International Universities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate International Universities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.