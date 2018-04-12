Contrasting Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) & General Cable (BGC)

General Cable (NYSE: BGC) and Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares General Cable and Orbotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cable -1.48% 45.96% 2.83% Orbotech 14.69% 15.98% 11.22%

Volatility and Risk

General Cable has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbotech has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of General Cable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of General Cable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Cable and Orbotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cable $3.84 billion 0.39 -$56.60 million N/A N/A Orbotech $900.86 million 3.31 $132.38 million $2.74 22.46

Orbotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Cable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for General Cable and Orbotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbotech 0 5 4 0 2.44

Orbotech has a consensus target price of $54.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Orbotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orbotech is more favorable than General Cable.

Dividends

General Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Orbotech does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orbotech beats General Cable on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cable

General Cable Corporation is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the energy, industrial, construction, specialty and communications markets. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa/Asia Pacific. The Company produces and sells to a range of end markets, including markets for electric utility, electrical infrastructure, communications, construction and rod mill products. As of December 31, 2016, the North America segment included 17 manufacturing facilities across the region. The Europe segment consists of six manufacturing facilities across the region. The Latin America segment consists of six manufacturing facilities across the region. The Africa/Asia Pacific segment consists of four manufacturing facilities across the segment.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

