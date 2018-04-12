Head-To-Head Comparison: Post (POST) vs. General Mills (GIS)

Post (NYSE: POST) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Post has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Post and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.54% 7.90% 2.04% General Mills 13.96% 37.64% 8.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Post and General Mills’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $5.23 billion 1.04 $48.30 million $2.67 29.70 General Mills $15.62 billion 1.62 $1.66 billion $3.08 14.41

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Post. General Mills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

General Mills pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Post does not pay a dividend. General Mills pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Post and General Mills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 1 9 0 2.90 General Mills 1 14 4 0 2.16

Post presently has a consensus price target of $102.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.33%. General Mills has a consensus price target of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Post is more favorable than General Mills.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Post shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of General Mills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Mills beats Post on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands. Its Michael Foods Group segment produces and distributes egg products, refrigerated potato products, cheese and other dairy case products, and pasta products. Its Private Brands segment manufactures and distributes organic and conventional private label peanut butter and other nut butters, baking nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, and trail mixes. Its Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes protein beverages and bars under the Premier Protein brand, protein powders and bars under the Dymatize and Supreme Protein brands, and ready-to-drink beverages and other liquid-based solutions under the Joint Juice brand.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Helpers, Jeno's, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, La Salteña, Lärabar, Latina, Liberté, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totino's, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Yoki, and Yoplait names. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce grocery providers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. It operates 433 ice cream parlors; and franchises 356 branded ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. also exports its products primarily to Caribbean and Latin American markets. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.