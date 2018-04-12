Contrasting Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE: FBM) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Foundation Building Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foundation Building Materials and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Building Materials 4.00% 2.44% 0.58% Sherwin-Williams 11.83% 50.59% 8.05%

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Foundation Building Materials does not pay a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Foundation Building Materials and Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Building Materials 0 1 4 1 3.00 Sherwin-Williams 0 8 14 1 2.70

Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus price target of $437.84, suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Foundation Building Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Foundation Building Materials is more favorable than Sherwin-Williams.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foundation Building Materials and Sherwin-Williams’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Building Materials $2.06 billion 0.30 $82.48 million $0.30 48.40 Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.43 $1.77 billion $14.27 27.10

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Foundation Building Materials. Sherwin-Williams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foundation Building Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Foundation Building Materials has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Foundation Building Materials on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings. It serves markets across the United States and in Canada. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Other products include stucco and Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS), as well as offerings, such as tools, safety accessories and fasteners. Its Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems and the primary end markets served are new non-residential construction, non- residential repair and remodel construction and industrial markets.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores, and other retailers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 4,620 company-operated specialty paint stores. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finish products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment offers industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil and packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants; and specialty coatings through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. This segment operated 290 company-operated branches. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

