Head-To-Head Comparison: Sunworks (SUNW) vs. The Competition

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunworks to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks’ competitors have a beta of 4.41, meaning that their average stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunworks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunworks Competitors 274 769 890 41 2.35

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 172.11%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $77.45 million -$7.22 million -3.06 Sunworks Competitors $662.53 million $72.22 million 35.76

Sunworks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -9.34% -39.57% -17.75% Sunworks Competitors -85.68% -12.79% -6.72%

Summary

Sunworks competitors beat Sunworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

