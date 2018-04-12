Reviewing Xura (NASDAQ:MESG) and Teradata (TDC)

Xura (NASDAQ: MESG) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xura and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teradata $2.16 billion 2.29 -$67.00 million $0.81 49.95

Xura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teradata.

Profitability

This table compares Xura and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xura -37.80% -54.10% -12.53% Teradata -3.11% 15.54% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xura and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xura 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradata 3 8 3 0 2.00

Teradata has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Xura.

Summary

Teradata beats Xura on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xura

Xura, Inc. (Xura) is a United States-based provider of digital communications services. The Company offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global communications across a range of mobile devices and platforms. Its digital communications services include Xura Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Xura Rich Communications Suite (RCS), Xura Signaling Fraud Management, Xura Telco-Web Gateways, Xura Communications Suite and Xura Message Controller. Its monetization services include low credit services and value added services. The Company helps communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to navigate and monetize the digital ecosystem through its cloud-based offerings. It also offers Rich Web and Mobile Application Development Framework. The Company helps operators around the world to secure their networks and protect their customers. The Company offers its solutions to people through service providers and enterprises in approximately 140 countries.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services. The company offers Teradata IntelliCloud, an as-a-service solution for the management of performance, security, availability and operations; Teradata Analytics Platform, an integrated data warehouse engine that allow access to the analytic functions and analytic engines; Business Analytics Consulting and Solutions, which engages with business users through solution-based selling; and Ecosystem Architecture Consulting that enable customers to build an optimized analytical ecosystems. It serves various industries comprising communications, ecommerce, financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

